Apuia looks doubtful for Mohun Bagan's ISL semi-final against Jamshedpur FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte attended Tuesday’s training session but is doubtful for Thursday’s ISL-XI first-leg semi-final at Jamshedpur FC.

Apuia, as he is called in football circles, picked up a leg injury during India’s AFC Asian Cup Qualifier third round Group C match against Bangladesh in Shillong on March 25.

Winger Manvir Singh, who was released from the national camp before the March 19 friendly against Maldives due to injury, is all set to miss the first leg at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

He did not attend the penultimate practice session.

In the news conference before the training session, coach Jose Molina had said: “They are trying. They are still not 100 per cent fit. Hopefully, they will play, but they have to wait. We still have two training sessions before Thursday.”

Sahal Abdul Samad, who turned 28 on Tuesday, could play on the wing if Manvir misses the cut, and Molina may give a start to Dipak Tangri as No. 6 in place of Apuia.

Bagan retained the League Shield in style and are in line for a double by bagging the Cup.

“I am just thinking about the first leg. Nothing else. I have huge respect for Jamshedpur FC. They are a great team. But as always, we will play to win.

“We are not going to settle for a draw in the away game. We have a good team and the players are ready to give their 100 per cent,” Molina said.

Mumbai City FC are the only team in the ISL to win a double, in 2022-21.

Attacking midfielder Greg Stewart has won the League Shield with three clubs — Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai City and present employers Mohun Bagan — yet he is yet to get hold of the ISL Cup.

“For me, it will be a massive thing if we win the Cup too. I want to try and leave my name in the club’s history books,” Stewart said. Of the three Shields, Stewart said winning with Jamshedpur FC in 2021-22 was the most rewarding.

“Nobody thought Jamshedpur FC would win the Shield. It was a huge achievement.

“There were big teams like Bagan and Mumbai City. But it was Jamshedpur FC who finished on top,” he said.

The last time Bagan went to the Steel City, they were held 1-1 by the Khalid Jamil-coached side. That was on January 17.

“Yeah, we didn’t win the match, but we played very well. This is football. You have to take your chances.

“Jamshedpur FC are very structured. They try and stop you play through the middle,” Stewart said.

The Calcutta giants leave for Jamshedpur on Wednesday afternoon.