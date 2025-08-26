Khalid Jamil ready for scrutiny as India gear up for Cafa Nations Cup challenge

India’s national team coach Khalid Jamil is aware of the challenges ahead, and he is up for it.

“Coaching the national team is a challenging job and I have taken this assignment knowing well what lies ahead. I know I will be under scrutiny in my first tournament. That is okay with me,” Khalid told The Telegraph minutes after addressing a news conference in Bengaluru.

Placed in Group B of the Cafa Nations Cup, India face co-hosts Tajikistan on Friday in Hisor, Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4.

The contingent leaves for Hisor early on Wednesday.

Khalid took over the reins from Manolo Marquez on August 1. A former India player, Khalid began coaching some 16 years back in Mumbai FC and has been successful.

He guided Aizawl FC to I-League success in 2017 and took NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC to the ISL playoffs in 2020-21 and

2024-25, respectively.

“I am not overawed by this atmosphere. My performance as a coach in the last three years speaks for itself. I knew my time would come. If not now, then later. I am thankful to the AIFF (All India Football Federation) for the faith it has shown in me,” he said.

Known as someone who plays a dour and defensive football, Khalid said he always takes a pragmatic approach.

“My formations depend on the players I have and who we are playing against. Parking the bus in front of the goal does not earn you points. You have to score goals. But one thing is for sure. There will be no flamboyance.”

Khalid said he was happy with the preparations for the Cafa Nations Cup.

“The camp (in Bengaluru) has been good. The players were receptive. I was initially apprehensive about how they world react but they have been amazing. It’s like ‘you tell us what to do and we will do it’. Every player worked hard,” Khalid,

48, said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant did not release seven players for the tournament, but the club’s former coach did not want to dwell on that.

“It would have been great if I had got the players I wanted, but there’s no point in talking about that now. I will fight with the players I have at my disposal. Also, if I crib about what I do not have, a positive message does not go across to the players who are with the national team.”

The former Jamshedpur FC coach, however, added that he would welcome the players when they return to the squad.

“The under-23 camp (under coach Naushad Moosa) was going on simultaneously. There are some good players in that squad too. In future, they would be in the senior team. In hindsight, more players in the Bengaluru camp could have helped me.”

Khalid reiterated that star forward Sunil Chhetri, 41, would also make a comeback. “I spoke to him. He would be back soon.”

Chhetri took international retirement after playing against Kuwait in June last year. He made a comeback for national duty in the match against the Maldives in March following a request from Marquez to help the team in the Asian Cup Qualifiers.

“We have to look forward. This tournament (Cafa Nations Cup) allows players like Irfan Yadwad and Manvir Singh (Jr) to make a statement.”

India play two crucial matches against Singapore (October 9 away and October 14 home) in the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Khalid said he would think about that once the Cafa Nations Cup is over.

“I am taking one match at a time. We will put our best foot forward.”