Kerala's 'Onam gift': Lionel Messi & Argentina set for Greenfield Stadium match

Kerala’s football fans are in for a treat as Lionel Messi’s Argentina will play a Fifa international friendly in Thiruvananthapuram in November.

The match is likely to be held between November 10 and 18 as per the Argentina Football Association (AFA)’s Facebook page.

V. Abdurahiman, the Kerala sports minister, told The Telegraph that the friendly will be played at Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Football fans across India woke up to rejoice AFA’s post on social media platforms — X and Facebook — on Saturday. The post said: “The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. FIFA dates for the month of October, between the 6th and 14th, will be played in the United States (rivals and cities to be determined). FIFA dates for the month of November, between 10 and 18th, Luanda - Angola and Kerala - India (rivals to be determined)”.

Abdurahiman had earlier been trolled for the uncertainty after it emerged last November that Argentina would play in Kerala.

There was confusion after the organisers, Reporter Broadcasting Company Pvt Ltd (RBCPL), did not pay the money on time. Abdurahiman also faced the wrath of the media when a Right to Information document revealed how he and two of the sports department officials had spent more than ₹16 lakh for their trip to Spain.

It was claimed earlier that the Argentine football team would not travel to Kerala due to scheduling conflicts with Fifa’s international match window. But now all those uncertainties have been put to rest following AFA’s post.

“This is going to be a perfect Onam gift to the football lovers of Kerala. The opponents are going to be a team which has a Fifa ranking under 50. Discussions are on to finalise Argentina’s rivals,” said Abdurahiman.

It is assumed that Argentina’s visit to Kerala follows the state’s vociferous support to Messi’s team during the Qatar World Cup, which evoked much attention.

The match at Greenfield Stadium will be part of Argentina’s preparations ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be held in three North American countries.

The Argentine team could also engage in a fan meeting, which could be held in Kozhikode.

Messi’s first visit to India was on August 31, 2011, for an exhibition game against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium on September 2.

Messi is also scheduled to be India in December as part of a promotional campaign. His visit will begin with a felicitation at Eden Gardens or Salt Lake Stadium on December 13. He will then proceed to Ahmedabad in the evening before arriving at Mumbai’s Wankhede the next day.

His next stop, on December 15, will be New Delhi, where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and current captain Shubman Gill are likely to meet him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could also be present.