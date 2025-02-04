ISL: NorthEast United vs Odisha FC clash ends in 2-2 draw at Kalinga Stadium

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC played out a 2-2 draw at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in the ISL-XI on Monday.

A record-breaking brace from Alaaeddine Ajaraie was not enough for the Highlanders as Thoiba Singh and Isak Vanlalruatfela scored timely to salvage a point for thehosts.

With this result, NorthEast United FC have dropped 17 points this season from winning positions.

Despite the draw, a brace from Ajaraie meant that he has scored 18 goals this season, matching the highest individual goals tally in an ISL season, of Ferran Corominas (2017-18) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (2021-22).

NorthEast United FC took the lead in the 67th minute when Redeem Tlang took the corner short and played it to Buanthanglun Samte.

The right-back delivered an exquisite ball into the box for Ajaraie on the far post and the Moroccan made no mistake in slotting it home for his 17th goal of the ongoing season.

NorthEast United FC’s joy was short-lived as Odisha FC secured the equaliser in the 78th minute.

In the 83rd minute, Ajaraie pulled NorthEast United FC back into the lead when he headed it into the net past Amrinder Singh from a free-kick.