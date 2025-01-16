ISL: Mohammedan Sporting secure point with late strikes, restrict Chennaiyin FC to 2-2 draw

Late drama unfolded in the last minute of added time as Mohammedan Sporting held Chennaiyin FC 2-2 and secured a point from Wednesday’s home encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan.

Mohammedan Sporting's position in the ISL standings didn't improve following this scoreline as they remain second from bottom with 11 points from 16 games. but the fact that their third draw extends their unbeaten streak to four games may add a little more confidence to Andrey Chernyshov's wards.

For Chennaiyin, they felt they would leave the venue with full points, but Manvir Singh earned Mohammedan Sporting a penalty in the 10th minute of the added time after an alleged foul from Pachuau Laldinpuia, who was also given marching orders. Chennaiyin were obviously not happy with the referee's decision but for Mohammedan Sporting, Lalremsanga Fanai scored from the penalty to ensure the game ended two-all.

The visitors were placed comfortably with a 2-0 lead even till four minutes past the 90th-minute mark. But in the fifth minute of added time, Manvir gave the home team a glimmer of hope with his right footer from the right side of the box off an assist from substitute Makan Chothe, who was in action almost immediately after replacing Mirjalol Kasimov.

Earlier, Laldinpuia gave Chennaiyin the lead in the 10th minute when he headed home a cross from Connor Shields following a corner. Shields stepped up once again when he provided an assist for Luka Brambilla, who converted with a left-footer from the centre of the box to double Chennaiyin's lead four minutes into the second half.

Unfortunately for Chennaiyin, the two-goal cushion too didn't prove to be good enough in the end.