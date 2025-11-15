MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Indian footballers get ready to move Supreme Court after meeting with AIFF president

The ISL clubs are also preparing themselves to move the apex court. And this time, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal could join the other clubs

Our Special Correspondent Published 15.11.25, 11:07 AM
Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri.

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri. File picture

Indian footballers have started the process of moving the Supreme Court, highlighting their plight amidst the uncertainty regarding the No. 1 league.

Twelve ISL captains, including Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC), Subhasish Bose (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) and Saul Crespo (East Bengal) have signed the legal document that authorises a lawyer to represent the client in court.

The players had a meeting with AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey on Wednesday, where it was decided that the players would move the Supreme Court. Friday’s development is a step forward in that direction.

The ISL clubs are also preparing themselves to move the apex court. And this time, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal could join the other clubs. If that happens, then it would be a big boost since the two are the most widely followed clubs in Indian football.

Earlier, in the day, Bengaluru FC and their coaching staff, led by head coach Gerard Zaragoza, parted ways. Rennedy Singh is the interim coach.

Bagan sent a letter to Fifa and AFC detailing the alleged delay by AIFF’s judicial committees in addressing the Anwar Ali issue. Defender Anwar switched from Bagan to East Bengal last year.

