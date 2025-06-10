Indian football hit rock bottom after shock 0-1 loss to Hong Kong in Asian Cup qualifier

There was no stopping Indian football's decline as the senior men's team, lacking in spunk, finishing skill and the will to fight, suffered a calamitous 0-1 defeat to lower-ranked Hong Kong in a crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match here on Tuesday.

Hosts Hong Kong emerged victorious after an injury-time goal by Stefan Pereira.

The referee awarded Hong Kong the penalty after India custodian Vishal Kaith came out of the goalline and tried to punch the ball to safety, only to end up hitting Michael Udebuluzor and injuring the player.

Pereira (90+4) stepped up to take the spot kick and shot the ball to the right of Kaith, who was also shown a yellow card for his injury-time foul.

The latest reverse jeopardised India's prospects of reaching the next Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, and the team is also set to drop to 133 on the FIFA rankings with Hong Kong gaining points and climbing up in the pecking order.

It is a continuation of a series of disappointing results that the team has endured in recent years during which activities off the field grabbed more headlines than on-field performances, including the unceremonious exit of previous head coach Igor Stimac after an ugly dispute with his employers All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Such has been the team's woes that head coach Manolo Marquez was forced to convince Sunil Chhetri to come out of retirement a year after he called it quits in international football.

However, even his comeback has not been able to lift the team out of the abyss it has found itself in recent times.

The future of Manolo, who succeeded Stimac while also holding on to his job as ISL side FC Goa's coach, is also uncertain with the national team.

As his wards went about fluffing the two-three clear chances that came their way, Manolo was seen expressing his frustration on the touchline.

Earlier in the day, Manolo kept out veteran striker Chhetri from the starting XI.

A sea of red packed the stands at the newly built Kai Tak Stadium but despite the strong home support, India did pretty well to create a few chances in the first half, even though Hong Kong enjoyed more possession.

But, as has been the trend with them in recent times, the lack of finishing has again let the Blue Tigers down in the first 45 minutes.

Among the opportunities that came their way before the half time break, the Indians came closest in the 35th minute but Ashique Kuruniyan shot the ball wide from a close range after Liston Colaco ran down the left to provide him a nice cross.

Meanwhile, after having received medical attention after getting injured, Colaco unleashed a powerful long-range shot but it went straight into the keeper's gloves.

Hong Kong also grew in confidence as the game approached the half time. The home team could have taken the lead from a free-kick had it not been for a timely clearance by Asish Rai from goal-mouth after custodian Vishal Kaith was beaten.

Both India and Hong Kong have had their moments but neither side could convert in a tightly contested first half of this crucial 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Kuruniyan, who has otherwise performed his job admirably on the flanks, looked to have got another chance to break the deadlock some minutes into the second half, but could not.

Soon after, coach Marquez brought on India's all-time highest goal-scorer Chhetri alongside Naorem Singh in place of Kuruniyan and Brandon Fernandes.

India created chances in the second half too, including in the 81st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte found Chhetri with a brilliant cutback inside the Hong Kong box, but the veteran striker was not able to connect it well.

The result is a setback for India who came into the game after a goal-less draw against Bangladesh in their first Asian Cup qualifying match, at home in March. India have one point from two games and are last in the group, and only one team from the pool of four will qualify for the final.

India will now need to win their remaining four matches, but given their inability to score, it looks improbable.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.