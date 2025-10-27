‘Born for Instagram’: Real fans roast Yamal after El Clasico, mock Barcelona star’s taunts

Real Madrid fans roasted Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal on social media after El Clasico, mocking his pre-match taunts following his subdued display in Madrid’s 2-1 comeback win at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night.

The 18-year-old had stoked controversy before the high-voltage encounter by accusing Real Madrid of “stealing” and “complaining” during a social media stream. He later repeated the remarks in a television interview and even posted an Instagram story reminding Madrid of Barcelona’s dominance at the Bernabeu last season.

Madrid fans booed him throughout the match, and after Barcelona’s defeat, social media was flooded with memes mocking the wonderkid’s underwhelming debut in the iconic No. 10 shirt.

1 7 X/@TheHateCentral

ADVERTISEMENT

2 7 X/@TrollFootball

The popular Grand Theft Auto V meme template perfectly captured how Real Madrid’s Álvaro Carreras kept Lamine Yamal in check, tightly marking him and ensuring the teenager endured a frustrating night at the Bernabéu.

3 7 X/@CristianoXtra_

4 7 X/@NoodleHairCR7

5 7 X/@the_marcoliboy

6 7 X/@TouchlineX

7 7 X/FOXSoccer

The winger appeared off rhythm, possibly affected by a lingering groin injury and the Bernabeu’s hostile atmosphere.

Jude Bellingham, Real’s match-winner, also appeared to respond with a pointed message on Instagram: “Talk is cheap.”

Once celebrated for his fiery confidence, Yamal now faces the reality that every word carries weight in a rivalry as fierce as El Clasico.

Yamal’s rise has been meteoric — winning Euro 2024 with Spain, lifting a domestic treble with Barcelona, and finishing second in the Ballon d’Or voting.

But his recent form has dipped, with off-field distractions and social media controversies beginning to overshadow his football.