Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. called up to Portugal under-16 team ahead of Federation Cup in Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., the eldest son of Portugal’s record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo, has been called up to the national under-16 squad.

The 15-year-old trained with his teammates in Oeiras on Monday, October 27, as the young Selecao prepared for the Federation Cup Tournament to be held in Antalya, Turkey, from October 30 to November 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo Jr., who currently plays in the youth setup of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, made headlines with the Portugal under-15 team, scoring twice in their 3-2 win over Croatia in the final of the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament.

Also Read East Bengal desperate for victory against Chennaiyin FC in Super Cup clash

Portugal will open their Federation Cup campaign against hosts Turkey on October 30, before facing Wales on November 1 and England on November 4.

In another example of footballing legacies continuing across generations, former World Cup-winning French defender Lilian Thuram, who represented clubs like Juventus and Barcelona, also has two sons making waves in European football.

Marcus Thuram and Khéphren Thuram currently play for Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus.

Marcus Thuram made his senior international debut for France in 2020 and was part of the national squads at the UEFA European Championships in 2020 and 2024, as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where France finished as runners-up.

Khéphren Thuram made his senior debut for France in March 2023 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands, coming on as a substitute in the 89th minute of a 4-0 victory.

He has since added further caps, including earning his first start in a match against Azerbaijan in October 2025.