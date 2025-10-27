Deepak Tangri suffers injury scare as Mohun Bagan train on soggy Verna pitch in Goa

Mohun Bagan Super Giant midfielder Deepak Tangri injured his right ankle during a training session at the Verna Panchayat Football Ground in South Goa on Sunday.

It has, however, been learnt that the injury is not very serious.

Bagan, who began their Super Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, face Dempo SC on Tuesday.

Bagan have been complaining about poor ground conditions in the practice facilities. Goa has been experiencing heavy rain since November 21 and that has made most of the grounds slushy.

Bagan coach Jose Molina pulled his players out of the training session early because he did not want to risk injuries. Sources said the team management is not happy with the ground.

"If they have a problem, they can ask for another ground," Goa Football Federation president Caitano Fernandes said from Margao.

"The issue was that they were supposed to train from 4.30pm. Instead, they came one hour early," he added.

Rain is playing havoc, even though none of the matches so far have been called off. During Sunday's second match between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC, the start of the second half was delayed by 24 minutes due to torrential rain.