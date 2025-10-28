East Bengal desperate for victory against Chennaiyin FC in Super Cup clash

A must-win fixture awaits East Bengal as the 2024 champions take on Chennaiyin FC in Group A of the AIFF Super Cup at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, on Tuesday.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant face Dempo Sports Club later at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

East Bengal began their campaign with a 2-2 draw against local side Dempo SC at the same venue on Saturday, whereas Bagan defeated Chennaiyin FC 2-0 in their opening match.

If Bagan log three points against Dempo and East Bengal fail to register a win, the green and maroon brigade will be in a prime position to make it to the last-four stage from Group A.

The group champions make it to the semi-finals.

“We know the Chennaiyin fixture is a do-or-die game for us. The quality is there. Our team has displayed cohesive and commanding performances and overall a dominant play, but we can’t afford the concentration lapses and individual mistakes that have cost us badly.

“We need absolute consistency and focus for the full 90 minutes,” East Bengal’s Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon said on Monday.