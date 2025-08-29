India begin CAFA Cup debut vs Tajikistan, coach Jamil urges unity, positivity

The senior Indian men's national team will begin their first-ever Cafa Nations Cup 2025 campaign against hosts Tajikistan at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan, on Friday.

India have been placed in Group B, where, after facing the hosts, they will play Iran (September 1) and Afghanistan (September 4).

Group A consists of hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, and Oman. The top teams from each group will play each other in the final, while the two second-placed teams will face off in the third-place match, both to be played on September 8.

India head coach Khalid Jamil, who will make his debut as national team coach, sounded satisfied with his side’s 10-day preparatory camp in Bengaluru, ahead of the tournament. “We had a good preparation for the Cafa Nations Cup. Every player worked hard before coming here. It is a pleasure for us to participate in this tournament,” he said.

India and Tajikistan have played each other five times earlier, with Tajikistan winning thrice. The Blue Tigers’ only win came in the AFC Challenge Cup 2008 final, where India defeated the Persian Lions 4-1.

That result was 18 years ago, and Tajikistan (106th in the Fifa rankings) are a different side now. Jamil is fully aware of the threats they pose to India (133rd in the rankings).

“Yes, we know about them. They are a strong side and have done well recently. But we must focus on our own game and be mentally prepared,” said Jamil. “It is important for us to play as a unit and keep improving. The process will take time. We want to focus on both the juniors and seniors to build a strong unit.”

The India head coach stressed the importance of spreading positivity in the team.

“We must think positive. Yes, this is an away game against a good team, but we have to prepare accordingly."