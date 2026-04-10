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From training ground misses to match-winning magic: Alvarez stars as Atletico Madrid beat Barcelona

Success on the pitch is often the result of tireless repetition, but Alvarez has revealed that his preparation for Atletico's high-stakes clash did not go according to plan

Our Bureau Published 10.04.26, 10:32 AM
Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez File image

Julian Alvarez opened up on his unexpected training ground struggles before netting a stunning free-kick in Atletico Madrid’s victory over Barcelona.

Despite the Argentine's heroics on the big stage, he admitted to a dismal conversion rate behind closed doors just 24 hours earlier.

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Success on the pitch is often the result of tireless repetition, but Alvarez has revealed that his preparation for Atletico's high-stakes clash did not go according to plan.

Despite producing a moment of magic to help seal a 2-0 win, the former Manchester City man confessed his accuracy was non-existent in training.

"Yesterday (Tuesday) we practised free-kicks. I took maybe five or six and did not score any. Today (Wednesday) was the day. It came at a key moment, so I’m happy."

Alvarez also said he took a page out of Lionel Messi's book for the free-kick. "I've watched Messi's goal against Liverpool (in May 2019) here (at the Camp Nou) several times," Alvarez said.

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