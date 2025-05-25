End of an era: Modric and Ancelotti bid adieu to Real Madrid fans in emotional send-off

Luka Modric, Real Madrid's most successful player and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, and Carlo Ancelotti, their most successful coach, bid goodbye on Saturday to an adoring crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu after a 2-0 LaLiga victory over Real Sociedad.

Modric, who arrived from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, cemented his place in the heart of Real's midfield through his technical excellence and creativity, playing 591 games and winning nearly 30 trophies, including a record six Champions League titles.

While his 13-year spell at the club is not yet officially at an end, Saturday's match was his last opportunity to play in front of the Spanish fans who have cheered him on through the years.

The Croatian midfielder will sign off after Real's Club World Cup campaign, which begins next month, but the tournament will be held entirely in the United States.

"The moment I never wanted to come has arrived, but it has been a long but wonderful journey. First I wanted to thank the club, the president Florentino Perez," Modric said in an emotional speech.

"I wanted to thank all the coaches during all these years, the teammates who accompanied me and the people who helped me. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. To my family as well. We have won a lot, we have had wonderful moments.

"It is your love that you have given me during all these years. There are no words to thank you for everything you have given me over the years. I want to say a phrase that I saw and I liked: 'Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened'."

ANCELOTTI EXITS

While Madrid's fans could still see Modric win another trophy, Ancelotti took his final bow on Saturday and ended his second spell in charge of the club in uncharacteristic fashion, without any silverware to hold aloft.

Despite that, the Italian will sign off as the most successful manager of a club that has come to embody success over its 123-year history.

In his two terms he has won 15 titles, including three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two LaLiga titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and one Intercontinental Cup.

"I'm very happy, proud, it has been an extraordinary period. We can't forget anything that has happened and I'm leaving with this, with the affection of the people, the pride of having coached a great club for a long time," Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV.

"Real Madrid is a home, a family. It has been like that for the last six years. We've had a great time because of the titles, the atmosphere...

"It has been a good connection between the club, me and the players. I have had extraordinary players and Madrid will continue to have extraordinary players. It is the day with the highest emotion."

The 65-year-old, who will become Brazil coach, is expected to be replaced by former Madrid player and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso before the Club World Cup.

"It's normal to cry, I leave here very satisfied," Ancelotti added.

"It has been an honour, a pleasure to be part of this family and to write and enter the history of this club. It was the objective from the first day. And I have achieved it