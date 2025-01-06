East Bengal to look for three points in match against Mumbai City FC in ISL-XI on Monday

East Bengal will look for three points in their first match of the new year when they face Mumbai City FC in ISL-XI at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

A win will be a big boost to the confidence of Oscar Bruzon’s men before the derby clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant on January 11.

Mumbai City are not having a good campaign this season. The reigning ISL Cup champions got a drubbing at the hands of NorthEast United in their last match on December 30 and have 20 points from 13 matches. East Bengal are 11th in the table with 14 points from 13 matches.

East Bengal’s story in ISL-XI has been one of one step forward and two step backward. If there was hope amongst fans of a turnaround after two wins on the trot, East Bengal inevitably flattered to deceive in the third match.

They conceded a 90th-minute equaliser against Hyderabad FC on December 28. Two crucial points were lost when the team was trying to qualify for the Super Six.

However, Bruzon remains optimistic. “The objective is to finish in the top-six. If we don’t reach, the club will evaluate the reasons for that. For now, we take one game at a time,” he said.

“Even if we do not make the grade, it will not be a failure given our horrendous start to the season.”

East Bengal were winless for the first seven matches of the ongoing league, losing six. Their record against Mumbai City also have nothing to write home about.

They have faced each other eight times in the ISL, and the red and gold brigade won just once. Mumbai City emerged victorious five times and two games produced draws.

East Bengal may miss midfielder Souvik Chakraborty who is nursing an injury.