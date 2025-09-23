East Bengal retain CFL title in style, Bino George’s men beat United Sports Club 2-1

Emami East Bengal were given the 2024-25 CFL Premier Division trophy by mayor Firhad Hakim at the club ground on Monday afternoon.

A couple of hours later, East Bengal won the 2025-26 league title, defeating United Sports Club 2-1 in the decisive championship round match.

ADVERTISEMENT

East Bengal needed a draw to seal their 41st league title. They, however, did not have to celebrate with a point.

With three points in the kitty, Bino George’s men finished the championship round with an all-win record.

After David Lalhlansanga put East Bengal ahead in the 37th minute, Amit Basak equalised in the 88th. Within a minute, Shyamal Besra made it 2-1 to send around 10,000 spectators into a party mode.

East Bengal could have won by a bigger margin, but PV Vishnu missed some easy chances, Sayan Banerjee’s shot hit the woodwork and Aman CK’s attempt was saved on the goalline by United SC’s Sukhchand Kisku.

“We had a few hiccups in the initial stages of this edition, but credit must go to my team and the support staff for showing mental fortitude and staging an inspirational turnaround,” coach George said.

Vishnu said winning the local league was a tough challenge.

“The format is such that one slip and you will have a mountain to climb. Also, teams have to play in different venues and, for that, adaptability is the key. We stuck to our game plan, were disciplined and are deserving winners,” he said.

East Bengal started brightly, dominating possession and pressing high, but United SC’s defence held firm in the opening exchanges.

The breakthrough came in the 37th minute through Lalhlansanga. After Sayan Banerjee’s powerful shot from outside the box was saved by United SC goalkeeper Raunak Ghosh, David scored off the rebound to register his fifth goal of the league.

East Bengal’s winner also came off a rebound. Goalkeeper Ghosh could not hold onto Vanlalpeka Guite’s shot from close range, and Besra slotted home the rebound.