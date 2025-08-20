East Bengal not taking debutants Diamond Harbour FC for granted in Durand Cup semi-final

Emami East Bengal will be the firm favourites when they face off against tournament debutants Diamond Harbour FC (DHFC) in the second semi-final of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

East Bengal, who accounted for Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2-1 in the quarter-final on Sunday, have a spring in their step, while DHFC face an uphill task against their much-vaunted rivals.

DHFC defeated Jamshedpur FC 2-0 in last Sunday’s other quarter-final clash.

The tournament organisers included the Kibu Vicuna-coached side after some ISL sides pulled out citing a lack of preparation time and uncertainty over this season’s ISL. DHFC made it to the last-eight stage as one of the best second-placed teams.

In the group stage, after beating Mohammedan Sporting and BSF, DHFC suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Bagan.

How they perform against East Bengal on Wednesday remains to be seen.

Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal have transformed from a side that struggled in recent derbies to one brimming with confidence and tactical sharpness.

East Bengal defeated Mohun Bagan for the first time in two years in a Calcutta derby.

The Spanish tactician has now set his sights on extending this remarkable journey. Bruzon acknowledged the unique challenge that awaits his team, understanding that DHFC’s approach and momentum make them dangerous opponents.

“We face Diamond Harbour FC, a team that has shown incredible spirit throughout this tournament,” Bruzon emphasised during the pre-match news conference on Tuesday.

“They are debutants, but they play without fear, and that makes them very dangerous. We’ve had a good result in the quarter-finals, but now we must show the same intensity and focus.”

East Bengal’s new Moroccan signing Hamid Ahadad pulled a muscle early during the clash against Bagan, and was replaced by Dimitrios Diamantakos, who scored a brace for the red and gold brigade. It’s not yet clear if Hamid will be in the squad.

Palestinian-born US midfielder Bassim Rashid did not play the derby due to a personal tragedy, and his availability for Wednesday’s match is also in doubt.

A derby match takes a toll on the team physically as well as mentally.

Bruzon agreed. “It’s very normal. I am not demanding anything from the players. Just giving a couple of tips on how to about the job tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Bruzon said the players are not complacent. “There is no place for complacency.

We are working on this. The tendency is that when you get a good result, there is a big risk of taking things lightly in the next game.”

DHFC coach Vicuna is no stranger to Indian football. He had guided Bagan to the I-League title in 2019-20 and has been with the newbies of Indian football for the past few seasons.

“It will be a difficult task (beating East Bengal in Calcutta), but not impossible,” he said on Tuesday.