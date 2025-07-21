‘Adidas we weren’t familiar with your game’: Fans respond with banter to Kuldeep Yadav’s ‘United’ love

Kuldeep Yadav, a self-confessed fan of Barcelona and Liverpool, found himself donning the colours of their arch-rivals Manchester United as part of a unique cross-sport meet-up between Team India and the Red Devils, organised by Adidas, the global kit sponsor for both Manchester United and the Indian cricket team.

The Indian players arrived at Old Trafford ahead of the fourth Test against England, where they were welcomed by the Premier League giants.

Jerseys were exchanged, with the footballers wearing Team India shirts while Shubman Gill and his side suited up in United red.

Kuldeep, an avid football follower, took to X to share his excitement after meeting Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim.

“Sharing football knowledge with the man who's redefining the game #RubenAmorim,” he posted.

The tweet didn’t go unnoticed by former England captain Kevin Pietersen, who has often expressed his dissatisfaction with Manchester United’s form in recent times.

Pietersen said, “Very very very poor football team.”

Kuldeep replied, “Very, very good human being, just like you.”

The exchange sparked a wave of memes and banter on social media.

One user pointed out how Adidas managed to get Kuldeep — a known die-hard fan of both Barcelona and Liverpool — to collaborate with arch-rivals Manchester United.

Plenty more fans joined in with similar jibes and light-hearted digs.

Fans were not shy of picking out on Manchester United too, especially after their last season’s dismal form.

One user extended the humour to the teams’ coaches, making bold predictions about their futures based on recent performances. Another chimed in with a sharp quip: “Gambhir and Amorim, divided by game, united in defeat.”

While the light-hearted meeting offered a brief distraction, India’s cricket team is grappling with serious issues ahead of the must-win Test in Manchester.

Injuries have continued to pile up following the extended break. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series. Arshdeep Singh will miss at least the fourth Test, and Akash Deep remains doubtful for the crucial Old Trafford clash.

The series currently hangs in England’s favour, and India faces a daunting task. The visitors have never won a Test match in Manchester in nine previous attempts. With the pressure mounting, Shubman Gill and his squad will look to turn the tide and keep their hopes alive.

Manchester’s pitch has historically favoured spinners more than any other surface in England. Kuldeep Yadav, who has yet to feature in the ongoing tour, could well be in line for a place in the playing XI.