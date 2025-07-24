Durand Cup: East Bengal begin with a bang, secures 5-0 victory over South United FC

Emami East Bengal scored an easy 5-0 to go past debutants South United FC (SUFC) in a Group A match of the 134th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Mahesh Singh scored the goals for the winners as the Calcutta giants secured all three points.

It was one-way traffic in the first half, with East Bengal showcasing their technical superiority against the young and inexperienced side from Bengaluru.

The 16-time champions held the major share of

possession with South United defending deep inside their own half.

It took them just 12 minutes to take the lead through Lalchungnunga. SUFC skipper Noel’s headed clearance fell into the path of Chungnunga, which the defender slammed into the top corner to give his side the lead.

They doubled the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty conversion by Crespo after Edmund Lalrindika was brought down in the box by 17-year-old left back Abdul Salha.

The third goal came in the 80th minute.

Diamantakos’s through pass between two defenders found club debutant Bipin Singh, whose first-time curling effort found the net.