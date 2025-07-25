‘Swiping left on Beyoncé’: AIFF rejects Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez as coach, quips follow

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is on the lookout for a new head coach, but what took both officials and fans by surprise was seeing the name of Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez among the applicants.

Xavi’s name appeared in the long list of candidates that also included ex-India head coach Stephen Constantine, former Liverpool player Harry Kewell and India’s own Khalid Jamil, according to a report by The Times of India. .

The report mentions that Xavi applied directly through his personal email ID. However, unlike other applications that were considered for the shortlist, his application reportedly did not include a contact number.

AIFF’s national team director Subrata Paul told TOI that Xavi’s name was there.

Despite the unexpected interest from the La Liga-winning manager, AIFF has reportedly turned down the application due to the high financial implications involved.

A member of the federation’s technical committee told TOI, “Even if Xavi was genuinely interested in Indian football and could be convinced to take up the job, we would need a lot of money.”

The revelation has sparked a wave of criticism and sarcasm, with many Indian football fans venting their frustration at what they see as a missed golden opportunity.

One user on X posted, “Indian Football rejecting a world class coach for a world class sport because they don't have enough funds. The level of corruption is so high everywhere, you can't even imagine. Shame on the Indian government and shame on AIFF. The world's 4th largest democracy can't afford to give Xavi a big salary per month.”

Another user wrote, “We can spend $60 million on a man to send him to space station but not serious about hiring a world class coach for the global sport.”

“What a missed opportunity! Imagine him coaching Indian-origin players on the world stage,” commented another fan.

Perhaps the most viral reaction came from a user who said, “India rejecting Xavi is like swiping left on prime Beyoncé because the dinner bill looked high. Missed opportunity of the decade tbh!!!”

Others were equally baffled. “How do you reject Xavi?” asked one surprised fan, while another joked, “BCCI se udhar le lete,” pointing to the Indian cricket board’s immense financial power and global influence.

Interestingly, Xavi had previously revealed in an interview that he keeps an eye on Indian football, thanks to the growing number of Spanish coaches working in the country.

As Barcelona head coach, Xavi led the club to the 2022–23 La Liga title and also clinched the 2023 Supercopa de Espana, further cementing his managerial pedigree.

Despite his resume and reported interest, Indian football fans may now be left wondering what could have been.