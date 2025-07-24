MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 24 July 2025

All India Football Federation committee shortlists three names for coach’s job

Khalid Jamil of India, Anglo-Cypriot and former India coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic, who guided his nation to the Euro 2020 finals, are the three who have been recommended by the IM Vijayan-headed technical committee

Our Special Correspondent Published 24.07.25, 11:27 AM
Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia has been shortlisted for India's senior football team coach's role.

Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia has been shortlisted for India's senior football team coach's role. Getty Images

The technical committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has shortlisted three names for the role of India’s senior football team’s coach.

Khalid Jamil of India, Anglo-Cypriot and former India coach Stephen Constantine and Slovakia’s Stefan Tarkovic, who guided his nation to the Euro 2020 finals, are the three who have been recommended by the IM Vijayan-headed technical committee to the executive committee. The latter will take the final call.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sifted through 163 CVs that came to us and decided on three names. While Khalid and Constantine are known names in the Indian football circle, Tarkovic has done wonders with Slovakia and Kyrgyzstan,” someone in the know of things said on Wednesday.

“Managing a national team is different from a club assignment. Tarkovic has the experience of guiding lower-ranked teams to great success, and hence we thought he should be on the list,” he added.

The technical committee had met virtually, which was also attended by Sabir Pasha, technical director of the AIFF and Subrata Paul, the national team director.

Khalid, who manages Jamshedpur FC, is a frontrunner for the post as the technical committee has always preferred an Indian coach for the job. Former coaches Armando Colaco and Bimal Ghosh, who are advisors to AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey, have always rooted for an Indian.

RELATED TOPICS

Indian Football Team Khalid Jamil Stephen Constantine Stefan Tarkovic
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India to resume tourist visas for China, bid to contain possible political backlash

The announcement was made by the Indian embassy in China only in Mandarin with a post on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo in an attempt to contain a possible political backlash
Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Trump claimed 25 times he got the ceasefire done. But Modi has not responded even once

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT