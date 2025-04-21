Kalinga Super Cup: East Bengal lose to Kerala Blasters 2-0, book early flight home

Defending champions East Bengal crashed out of the Kalinga Super Cup, losing to Kerala Blasters 2-0 at Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The winners, who led 1-0 at half-time in the round-of-16 clash on Day I of the tournament, scored through their Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez (40th minute, penalty) and American Noah Sadaoui (64th).

Kerala Blasters’ will now meet ISL-XI double winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the quarter-finals on April 26.

Kerala Blasters and East Bengal began cautiously and remained more engaged in controlling the midfield than taking an aggressive posture.

Yet the two teams had their fair share of chances that could have fetched goals,

but erratic shooting forced the game to remain goalless

for the majority of the first half.

Jesus Jimenez could have put his team ahead in the very second minute as he had ample time at the rival goalmouth to beat Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. But the Spanish striker was a trifle late in approaching the ball.

After missing another easy chance, Jimenez put Kerala Blasters in the lead. Defender Anwar Ali brought

striker Noah Sadaoui down inside the box, and the referee had no hesitation in immediately pointing to the dreaded spot.

Jimenez took a rather weak shot that was saved by Gill. But to East Bengal’s dismay, their goalkeeper was pulled up for standing slightly ahead of the line, and a retake was ordered. Jimenez found the target with a low but accurate shot this time.

East Bengal conceded the second goal in the 64th minute. Sadaoui scored a spectacular goal. He dodged past two rival players before unleashing a 25-yard left-footer that crashed against the net over goalkeeper Gill.