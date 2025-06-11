Crown falls to lions of Teraanga as Senegal roar to victory against England in Nottingham

History wasn't just made last evening at the City Ground; it was shredded and rewritten as Senegal, a country once under the dominion of the "Crown," delivered a 3-1 defeat to an England side boasting multi-billion pound stars and a hefty reputation.

For the first time ever, an African nation has vanquished the Three Lions on the football pitch, leaving Thomas Tuchel's nascent reign as England manager reeling and home fans booing their team off the turf.

The air was thick with expectation for Tuchel, who sought a decisive response after a lacklustre 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Andorra on Saturday.

He received a crushing reality check, a deepening line to his brow and a premature end to any semblance of a honeymoon period.

Tuchel signed an 18-month contract when he took the job, starting in January this year.

The boos that echoed around the City Ground at full-time were a stark indicator of the crowd's displeasure.

Captain Harry Kane offered a glimmer of hope, tapping home an early lead after Anthony Gordon's shot was parried. The lead was short-lived as Ismaila Sarr pegged the hosts back before half-time, setting the stage for an extraordinary second half.

England failed to ignite after the break.

Habib Diarra sliced through Tuchel’s defence with ease, slotting the ball past Henderson to send the Senegalese away end into raptures.

The fault lines in England's backline, particularly for full-backs Kyle Walker and Myles Lewis-Skelly, were evident.

Build-ups from the back were an exercise in timidity, a far cry from the attacking verve expected of such a star-studded squad.

There was a late surge of "zip and personality" from Tuchel’s side in the final 25 minutes, spurred by attacking changes that saw Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White shine on his home ground and the energetic introduction of Morgan Rogers for Harry Kane. But it was too little, too late.

England thought they had salvaged a late equaliser through Jude Bellingham, only for VAR to rule it out for a Levi Colwill handball. Senegal, having played around and through England with remarkable fluidity, were already 2-1 up and had been the better team in the first half, with Sarr's equaliser feeling like scant reward for their efforts.

The cherry on top of this monumental upset came in stoppage time when Cheikh Sabaly scored a third goal for Senegal, cementing their place in the history books as the first African side to ever defeat England.

The goal was the prompt for thousands of disillusioned home supporters to stream for the exits, their departure punctuated by loud jeers from those who remained. "Disgraceful," bellowed one fan near the press box according to The Guardian, encapsulating the mood of a nation.

Tuchel, who desires time to instill his philosophy, certainly doesn't have the luxury of it now.

England succumbed to Senegal's relentless press, making error after error on the ball and at times, desperately appealing for fouls.

One thing is clear: Thomas Tuchel and his staff have an enormous amount to ponder as they embark on what promises to be a long and challenging summer debrief.

The "Crown" has fallen, and a new chapter in football history has been written by the Lions of Teraanga.