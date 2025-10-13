Captain Julan Nongmaithem seals crucial stoppage-time win for India U17 women over Kyrgyz Republic

Captain Julan Nongmaithem turned star in stoppage time as the Indian U17 team began its AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign with a thrilling 2-1 win over hosts Kyrgyz Republic here on Monday.

The Young Tigresses, despite being frustrated for the majority of the game, bagged all three points at the death. India are targeting a place in their first AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup since 2005.

After setting up Pearl Fernandes for India's first goal in the 27th minute, Julan struck a dramatic late winner in injury time to help secure all three points for India. The score was 1-1 at half-time after Kyrgyz Republic's Akmaral Saiakbaeva equalised in the 33rd minute.

India now sit atop Group G, with only one team from the group progressing to the 12-team finals in China next May.

With Uzbekistan, the only remaining opponent in the group, this result gives India a crucial early advantage in their qualification bid. Uzbekistan will face Kyrgyz Republic on October 15 before taking on India on October 17.

The match began at a frenetic pace, and it was the hosts who carved out the first real chance in the eighth minute. A lofted pass from midfield found Akmaral Saiakbaeva dashing beyond the Indian defence.

She rounded goalkeeper Munni and looked certain to score, but Elizabed Lakra, sprinting back with sheer determination, made a last-ditch clearance to deny what looked like a sure goal.

India regrouped and soon imposed themselves on the game. Their reward came in the 27th minute, after an intricate sequence of passes.

Julan Nongmaithem, operating intelligently at the edge of the area, slipped the ball wide to Pearl Fernandes. With space and time, Pearl unleashed a rising left-footed drive that Kyrgyz goalkeeper Midinova Sezimbubu misjudged, tipping her fingers to it but unable to prevent it from landing in the back of the net.

But the hosts responded quickly. Just six minutes later, in the 33rd minute, Saiakbaeva capitalised on a moment of hesitation from India's backline.

A low cross from Sumaiia Makhamatsalieva wasn't dealt cleanly by Divyani Linda, whose clearance fell kindly to Saiakbaeva. She lashed home a powerful right-footed strike, drawing the scores level and giving Kyrgyz Republic renewed belief.

The second half was a fierce battle of wills. Both the teams tightened defensively, with India's midfield trio working tirelessly to regain possession, while Kyrgyz Republic sat deeper and looked to counter.

Clear-cut chances were few and far between, as both sides tackled aggressively and closed down space with urgency.

As the minutes ticked away, the match appeared destined for a draw. But India had one final twist left.

In stoppage time, Pritika Barman stepped up to take a corner from the right. Her delivery was floated perfectly into the six-yard box, and there was Julan Nongmaithem, rising to the occasion.

Getting ahead of her marker Aijamal Choiubekova, the Indian skipper, showed exceptional composure to stick out her foot and guided the ball past the goalkeeper for a sensational injury-time winner.

