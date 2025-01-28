Bayern Munich to replace Manuel Neuer? Signs new 21-year-old goalkeeper Jonas Urbig

Bayern Munich is building for the future by snapping up goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from Cologne.

The Bavarian powerhouse announced the transfer late Monday, though it had been expected for some time.

The 21-year-old Urbig is considered one of Germany's best young goalkeepers, and his move to Bayern suggests the club believes he could one day replace Manuel Neuer, who is still No. 1 but heading toward the end of his career at 38.

“We're delighted that we've been able to complete another transfer with a view to the future,” Bayern sport director Christoph Freund said, referring to Bayern also signing German youth international Tom Bischof last week.

Freund said Urbig is “very ambitious and has huge potential,” calling him “a modern goalkeeper who fits in very well with Bayern's style of play in terms of the way he interprets goalkeeping.”

That suggests Urbig will be expected to follow Neuer's example of aggressive goalkeeping, emerging from his goal quickly to snuff out danger with clearances, limiting the occasions he'll be called upon to make a save.

Neuer, who can be far from his goal with his team in possession, is sometimes caught out, but more often he gives the team security going forward and the opposition little time to recover from pressure.

Kicker magazine reported Bayern was paying up to 10 million euro including bonuses to Cologne for Urbig. He is expected to compete with the 36-year-old Sven Ulreich and injured Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz for the No. 2 position behind Neuer.

Neuer, who will be 39 in March, has faced scrutiny already this season after he was sent off for the first time in a German Cup loss to Bayer Leverkusen.

On loan at Stuttgart, the 28-year-old Alexander Nübel is another potential successor for Neuer. Urbig's signing means Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness can likely count on Nübel in goal again next season, too. Nübel extended his Bayern contract last year to 2029.

Urbig, who will compete with Freiburg's Noah Atubolu to be Germany goalkeeper at the Under-21 European Championship in June, started this season in the second division for Cologne, but lost his place to Marvin Schwäbe after the first 10 league games of the season.

Bayern gave Urbig a contract through June 2029.

“I'm proud to be here now and look forward to getting to know my new team as quickly as possible. My goal is to work on myself professionally every day and to keep up my development in our goalkeeping group around Manuel Neuer,” Urbig told the club website.