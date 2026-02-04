MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Argentina club Newell’s Old Boys planning bid to bring Lionel Messi back to Rosario in 2027

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player, signed an extension with defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami in October that runs through the end of the 2028

Reuters Published 04.02.26, 11:14 PM
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Argentina club Newell's Old Boys is working on a plan to bring two-time MLS MVP Lionel Messi home next year. A team executive confirmed that it's trying to entice Messi to return to his boyhood club for the first half of 2027.

"It's a project that goes beyond Newell's. It involves the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football," first vice president Juan Manuel Medina said, according to an ESPN story published Wednesday.

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as the world's best player, signed an extension with defending MLS Cup champion Inter Miami in October that runs through the end of the 2028.

Messi, 38, played for Newell's youth teams from 1995-2000 before moving to the FC Barcelona academy. Inter Miami will open the 2026 MLS season on Feb. 21 at Los Angeles FC.

Messi also is preparing to defend Argentina's World Cup championship this summer in North America.

