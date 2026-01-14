AIFF tables charter to run ISL for next 21 years; managing council to oversee daily operations

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has shared the governing and managing council policies with the 14 ISL clubs for the next 21 years, including the 2025-26 season, on Tuesday.

The AIFF president/vice-president will be the chairperson of the 22-member governing committee, and the secretary/deputy general secretary of the parent body will head the 11-member managing committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph has access to the charter.

The charters of five leagues from two confederations — Premier League, Bundesliga and La Liga (Uefa) and A-League (Australia), and J1 League (Japan) of the Asian Football Confederation — were studied, and then this policy was framed.

The managing council will made decisions on the routine operational matters, which means it will run the day-to-day operations of the league and will meet once every month. The organising council, of which the 14 owners will be part, will meet once a year.

The managing council will have, “five (5) Nominated Members from the Clubs and three (3) Nominated Members from the Rights Partner nominated by the Rights Partner,” and three from the parent body.

Of the five members, “three (3) such Nominated Members from the Clubs shall be elected by simple majority vote among the Clubs. The remaining two (2) Nominated Members... shall be allocated to one (1) Nominated Member each decided by the top two (2) Clubs from the last completed ISL regular season standings,” the charter stated.

As and when the clubs nominate three members through voting, the managing committee will be completed, and the fixtures for the 2025-26 season will be announced.

The onus now is on the clubs.