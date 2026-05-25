MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 25 May 2026

AIFF unhappy with Mohun Bagan after late pullout of players from India camp duty

Football federation says Mohun Bagan co-operated during visa process before refusing to release six players ahead of Unity Cup in London

Our Bureau Published 25.05.26, 05:54 AM
India coach Khalid Jamil. 

India coach Khalid Jamil.  File picture

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday hit back at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for pulling out six players from the national team camp at the last minute.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side left Bengaluru on Sunday with 18 players — FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, who was on the probables list, will join later — to participate in the Unity Cup in London.

ADVERTISEMENT

India play Jamaica on May 27, while Nigeria take on Zimbabwe a day earlier. The winners will contest the final on May 30, with the losing sides playing the third-place playoff.

Bagan contended that they are bound to release players only during the Fifa window (June 1 to 9).

AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan alleged that Bagan had co-operated throughout the biometric visa process, only to make a U-turn at the last moment.

“The dates of the event were mentioned in all subsequent letters, along with the dates for biometric tests for players, which were fixed as per the club’s convenience,” Satyanarayan said in a statement.

“The Mohun Bagan SG players attended the biometric test. Obviously, this was done with the club’s knowledge as we had written to them.”

The AIFF claimed that two more emails regarding details of the event shared with the respective clubs, including Mohun Bagan SG.

"All such emails remained unacknowledged by the club. Finally, on the night of May 20, AIFF received an email from the MBSG stating that their players will be released 'during the FIFA window'," the parent body said.

Subrata Paul, national teams director, also lamented Bagan's decision.

RELATED TOPICS

All India Football Federation (AIFF) Mohun Bagan Super Giant Indian Football Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave scorches India as temperatures cross 47°C; IMD says relief likely from May 29

IMD warns that extreme temperatures are likely to persist across central, northwestern and eastern India over the coming days
donald trump
Quote left Quote right

Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT