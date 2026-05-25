AIFF unhappy with Mohun Bagan after late pullout of players from India camp duty

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Sunday hit back at Mohun Bagan Super Giant for pulling out six players from the national team camp at the last minute.

The Khalid Jamil-coached side left Bengaluru on Sunday with 18 players — FC Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, who was on the probables list, will join later — to participate in the Unity Cup in London.

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India play Jamaica on May 27, while Nigeria take on Zimbabwe a day earlier. The winners will contest the final on May 30, with the losing sides playing the third-place playoff.

Bagan contended that they are bound to release players only during the Fifa window (June 1 to 9).

AIFF deputy secretary general M Satyanarayan alleged that Bagan had co-operated throughout the biometric visa process, only to make a U-turn at the last moment.

“The dates of the event were mentioned in all subsequent letters, along with the dates for biometric tests for players, which were fixed as per the club’s convenience,” Satyanarayan said in a statement.

“The Mohun Bagan SG players attended the biometric test. Obviously, this was done with the club’s knowledge as we had written to them.”

The AIFF claimed that two more emails regarding details of the event shared with the respective clubs, including Mohun Bagan SG.

"All such emails remained unacknowledged by the club. Finally, on the night of May 20, AIFF received an email from the MBSG stating that their players will be released 'during the FIFA window'," the parent body said.

Subrata Paul, national teams director, also lamented Bagan's decision.