Equestrian Federation of India names rape-accused ex-colonel for overseas assignment

The Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) is facing renewed scrutiny after naming Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh Warraich for an overseas assignment, even as the sports ministry has issued a show-cause notice to the federation over governance and compliance lapses.

The immediate controversy centres on EFI’s decision to send Tarsem as coach-cum-manager of the Indian team for the International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF) World Cup Qualifiers in Jordan from January 29 to 31.

The top two teams from the event will qualify for the finals scheduled to be held in Jordan in November. Tarsem, an executive committee member of EFI, has never competed in a national tent pegging championship.

He was earlier suspended by the federation in an impersonation-related case between 2022 and 2024. His selection has drawn objections from the father of a junior rider, who wrote to the world governing body, ITPF.

In his complaint, he pointed out that an FIR has been registered against Colonel Tarsem Singh Warraich in Sonepat in connection with a sexual harassment complaint filed by two women.

“Given the seriousness of the offense and the fact that the individual is only out on bail how can the sports authorities allow Colonel Tarsem Singh to travel outside the country let alone represent the Nation,” the letter stated.

In response, the ITPF asked EFI to take “appropriate action.”

“We request that this issue be treated with the utmost seriousness, and that appropriate action be taken after due verification of the information provided. We would also appreciate being informed of the outcome and any measures taken in this regard, in order to ensure the safety of all competitors and uphold the integrity of the sport,” the ITPF mail read.

According to sources, the ITPF has also refused to allow Tarsem to appear in a judges’ course being conducted alongside the Jordan event after objections were raised by fellow participants.

Repeated calls and messages to Tarsem and interim EFI president Jagat Singh went unanswered.

Selection trouble before event

The controversy comes against the backdrop of a troubled selection process for the Jordan qualifiers. EFI failed to conduct the scheduled selection trials after the National Tent Pegging Championships held earlier in January.

Over successive days, the federation issued multiple and contradictory lists of probables, prompting objections from riders over the non-adherence to laid-down criteria.

The trials were eventually stalled, and riders were asked to leave the camp along with their horses.

On January 16, EFI informed the ITPF that the Indian team would be unable to participate in the qualifiers, citing adverse weather conditions.

The international body rejected the request, stating that withdrawal after confirmation would attract penalties, and subsequently issued a penalty invoice.

A day later, EFI sent a revised list of four athletes to the ITPF, which also included Tarsem Singh’s name.

Ministry show-causes EFI

Separately, on January 28, the Sports Ministry issued a detailed show-cause notice to EFI, seeking an explanation for its failure to comply with the conditions attached to exemptions granted under the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

The ministry noted that although exemptions were granted to EFI in November 2021, the federation was required to develop sports infrastructure and ensure the existence of state and district units in at least two-thirds of the states and Union Territories.

It said EFI had failed to inform the ministry about compliance even after more than four years.

The notice also referred to judicial observations questioning EFI’s practice of granting direct membership to individuals, clubs and various Indian Army units, an approach courts have said appeared aimed at retaining voting control rather than promoting the sport.

The ministry further flagged EFI’s failure to publish annual competition calendars, notify national championships in advance, frame and publish selection policies, utilise allocated budgets, empanel coaches and support staff, and submit clear plans for upcoming international events.

Warning that these shortcomings were affecting athletes and could cause embarrassment for the country, the ministry noted that the international governing body FEI has already cautioned about possible disaffiliation.

EFI has been given 15 days to respond to the notice. Failure to do so, the ministry said, could invite action under the Sports Code, including withdrawal of recognition.