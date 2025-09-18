MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Defending champion Neeraj Chopra exits World Championships javelin final, finishes 8th with 84.03m

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also made an exit in the fourth round

PTI Published 18.09.25, 05:09 PM
India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.

India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. AP/PTI

Defending champion Neeraj Chopra crashed out of the World Championships' men's javelin throw final after the fifth round with a best of effort 84.03m that left him eighth overall here on Thursday.

He was eighth after the fourth throw and fouled the fifth one to exit the competition.

Only the top six athletes will compete in the sixth and final round.

Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan also made an exit in the fourth round.

Another Indian Sachin Yadav is still in the competition, placed fourth overall with a best of 86.27m.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

World Athletics Championships Javelin
