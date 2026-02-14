T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe pacers put Aussies in a chokehold, secure 'unbelievable' 23-run victory

Zimbabwe pulled off an “unbelievable” victory over mighty Australia in a Group B encounter of the T20 World Cup in Colombo on Friday.

Australia, who were already struggling to deal with multiple injury setbacks to their first XI players, were stunned by the African side by 23 runs. The loss threatens to jeopardise Australia’s Super Eight aspirations.

In reply to Zimbabwe’s modest 169/2 in 20 overs, the Aussies were undone by some disciplined bowling and superb fielding from their opponents and were all out for 146 in 19.3 overs.

“I’m very happy, but above all very proud,” Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza, who struggled with cramps in punishing humidity midway through the match and had to come off, said after the win.

“It was nice to watch from outside and see how the team went about their business (showing) the culture and the unity that we have created over a long time. A win on top of that is unbelievable... It looked like the boys wanted it, and I think they really did, and they deserved to win today (Friday),” he added.

Zimbabwe made a safe and steady start with the bat, reaching 47 for no loss in the Powerplay overs. Almost all their batters who came out to bat got runs. Opener Brian Bennett top-scored with 64 not out off 56 balls, while Tadiwanashe Marumani (35), Ryan Burl (35) and Raza (25 not out) also did their bit.

Australia kept losing wickets at the start of their chase and were reduced to 29/4 in the fifth over. Matt Renshaw (65) and Glenn Maxwell (31) tried to resurrect the innings, but it wasn’t enough as Zimbabwe pacers Blessing Muzarabani (4/17) and Brad Evans (3/23) tightened the noose around them.

Australia, captained by Travis Head in the absence of the injured Mitch Marsh, were dealt another blow when all-rounder Marcus Stoinis walked off after being hit on his hand while attempting to stop a ferocious shot by Burl. Stoinis came out to bat later though.

The result threw Group B wide open as Zimbabwe are just behind leaders Sri Lanka on net run-rate, while Australia slipped to third, leaving them in must-win territory against Sri Lanka (February 16) and Oman (February 20).

But Zimbabwe are not counting their chickens yet. “We are in a great position, but it doesn’t mean anything. The next game is now the most important one,” Raza said.

Brief scores: Zimbabwe 169/2 in 20 ovs (Brian Bennett 64 n.o.). Australia 146 in 19.3 ovs (Matt Renshaw 65; Blessing Muzarabani 4/17, Brad Evans 3/23). Zimbabwe won by 23 runs.

