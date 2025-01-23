We struggled to impose our game, some faced Indian spinners for first time: Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler attributed the crushing seven-wicket defeat against India in the first T20 International here to his batters' inability to "impose the game" when faced with quality spin bowling.

England's new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum began his new innings with a defeat against India after England collapsed against the spin trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi to fold for 132.

The target was comfortably chased by India in just 12.5 overs, handing England a 0-1 deficit in the five-match series here on Wednesday.

"Yeah, we just didn't quite manage to impose the game that we wanted to play against them. They bowled well," Buttler said at the post-match media interaction here at Eden Gardens.

"A few guys were probably facing a few of those guys for the first time as well. It would be better for seeing them. You want to play better and put them under pressure and get a big score that we can defend." The England skipper acknowledged that spin will remain a consistent challenge in India and urged his team to develop individual plans to tackle it.

"They're all really good players in the team, and we know they're going to be hit by a lot of spin against India. I expect them always to play at least three spinners in the side.

"So it's just (about) those individual plans and really committing to it to put the pressure back on them." Despite the loss, Buttler said England will not stray from their aggressive brand of cricket that has been their hallmark since 2015.

"We are always trying to be aggressive in T20 cricket. I think that's been the way in English white-ball cricket ever since 2015, to be honest. The message has never really wavered from that.

"It's down to individuals being able to play well and put guys under pressure and have options against spin as well as we've got against seam." Buttler was the lone bright spot in England's innings, top-scoring with a 44-ball 68 at number three, while wickets tumbled around him.

He credited his IPL experience for helping him evolve as a player.

"I have always quite enjoyed playing against spin. I think the main thing that happens in the IPL is just an abundance of bowlers and the time you can practice against them.

"I don't think that (learning) ever stops, to be honest. I think Jimmy Anderson, at 42, is still talking about how he wants to learn and improve. I think at whatever age, that's a constant thing," he said.

Looking ahead to the second T20 International in Chennai on Saturday, a venue known for its spin-friendly surface, Buttler said adaptability would be key.

"I think every venue you play at in India is a little bit unique. They have got lots of guys who have experienced playing in Chennai.

"It's a great place to play and brings the different challenges to this game and obviously the games after that. That's the beauty of the game is to adapt to the different conditions," he said.

On Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who came up with a match-winning 3/23, Buttler said, "He's always been a good bowler, and I have seen him perform really well tonight." PTI TAP PM TAP PM PM

