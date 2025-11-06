Washington Sundar spins India to 48-run win over Australia, 2-1 lead in T20I series

India pulled off a clinical all-round performance to beat Australia by 48 runs in the fourth T20 International on Thursday, clinching an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series with one game to spare.

Defending a modest 167, India’s bowlers delivered a stifling display as Australia folded for 119 in 18.2 overs. The win was built on disciplined spells from Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, who took two wickets each, and Washington Sundar, who finished with figures of 3 for 3 to complete the demolition.

Australia seemed in control early in the chase, reaching 53 for 1 in the sixth over after openers Matthew Short (30 off 24) and skipper Mitchell Marsh (25 off 19) provided a brisk start. But once Axar trapped Short in the powerplay, the visitors clawed their way back.

Dube made the crucial breakthroughs, dismissing Marsh and Tim David (14 off 9) in successive overs to derail the chase. Arshdeep Singh chipped in with a wicket in the middle overs, while Varun Chakaravarthy bowled Glenn Maxwell for 15 to end Australia’s faint hopes of recovery.

From 91 for 3, the hosts lost their last seven wickets for just 28 runs as India’s bowlers kept a tight leash in the field.

Earlier, India posted 167 for 8 after being asked to bat first. Openers Abhishek Sharma (28 off 21) and Shubman Gill (46 off 39) gave India a steady start with a 56-run partnership but the innings lost momentum once both fell within a few overs of each other.

Promoted to No. 3, Shivam Dube (22 off 18) looked to attack spinner Adam Zampa but failed to convert his start, while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 10) played a quick cameo before being caught in the deep.

Nathan Ellis was the standout performer with the ball for Australia, claiming 3 for 21 with clever variations, while Zampa took 3 for 45. Despite his expensive spell, Zampa’s three wickets — including that of the dangerous Abhishek Sharma — helped restrict India from setting a bigger total.

Axar Patel provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 21 off 11 balls, striking crucial boundaries to push India past 160. India, however, lost four wickets for 42 runs in the last five overs, leaving their bowlers to do the heavy lifting.

The victory means India now hold an unassailable lead in the series after the opening match in Canberra was washed out. The fifth and final T20I will be played in Brisbane on November 8.



