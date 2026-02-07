‘Was India’s batting collapse part of US trade deal?’ Internet goes feral after T20 WC shocker

India’s batting collapse against the USA at the T20 World Cup set social media on fire, with fans deciding there had to be more than cricket behind it.

By the time India slumped to 77 for 6 at the Wankhede, X had already turned into a parallel conference. Theories flew thick and fast. The most popular one? This was not a collapse. This was diplomacy.

“This match comes under the India–US trade deal,” one user joked. “Score too many runs? 25% tariff. Lose wickets? Tariff removed. Fair trade.”

Another summed it up more bluntly as India’s innings unravelled: “Six wickets down for 86. Looks like India accepted the tariff deal.”

As wickets kept falling, fans leaned harder into the satire. “Six wickets sacrificed for stronger bilateral ties,” read one post, while another claimed: “Trade deal side effects. India already delivered the goods. Six wickets shipped, no customs duty.”

Some went full conspiracy mode. “Breaking news: hidden clause in India–US trade deal — India must lose one World Cup match to USA,” a user wrote, while another asked, “Should I read the trade agreement again? Because the export of wickets has already started.”

The humour did not stop at geopolitics.

Several users pointed out that the USA side looked familiar. “USA = Team of NRIs = India B team,” one post read, calling it a match between India A and India B. Another joked, “Team India is playing like USA, and USA is playing like India right now.”

The H1B visa angle was unavoidable. One viral line read: “These are part-time engineers and full-time cricketers.” Another quipped, “H1B visa-wale Indians showing superiority over Aadhaar wale Indians.”

One post captured the embarrassment with brutal simplicity: “Imagine surviving India’s competition to make the World Cup squad, only to choke against Indians who moved to the US for Masters.”

There was also disbelief wrapped in sarcasm. Fans mocked pre-match hype about 300-run totals. “Commentators said 300 runs, reality is four wickets for 46 in the powerplay — against USA,” one user wrote.

On the field, the situation was no joke.

Suryakumar Yadav fought a lone battle, finishing unbeaten on 84 off 49 balls as India crawled to 161 for 9. The damage had already been done by then, with USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk ripping through the middle order and Ali Khan setting the tone with a first-ball dismissal.

But online, the verdict was already in.

“This can’t be cricket,” one post declared. “This has to be policy.”