Kohli goes top of ICC ODI rankings as 93 in Vadodara lifts him above Rohit again

Virat Kohli has replaced Rohit Sharma as the top-ranked ODI batter on the ICC rankings after his 91-ball 93 helped India win the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday.

With the latest update, Kohli has achieved the top spot on the table for the 11th time. He first got there in October 2013, and has now spent a total of 825 days at the No.1 spot, the most by an India batter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohli is in 10th place on the all-time list, which is topped by Vivian Richards, who held the top position for 2306 days.

Prior to his match-winning performance in Vadodara, Kohli had a sequence of 74 not out, 135, 102 and 65 not out in his last four ODIs, the only format he is still active in International cricket.

As for Rohit, he has slipped two spots to No. 3 after scoring just 26 in the opening ODI.

Daryl Mitchell, who top-scored with 84 off 71 balls in that game, has moved up

to No. 2.