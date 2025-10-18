Virat Kohli is the greatest white-ball player, Rohit Sharma not far behind: Travis Head

The Australians’ admiration for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it seems, is no less than that of the Indian fans. At least that is what one could conclude from the way Travis Head spoke about the duo on Friday.

Interacting with the media at the Perth Stadium, Head, speaking about Virat and Rohit, said: “Two quality players, two of the great white-ball players. Probably, Virat is the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is probably not far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As someone who opens batting in the same format, I hold huge regard for Rohit and what he’s been able to do. So, I’m sure they will miss them at some stage.”

The three-match ODI series between the teams begins on Sunday. While both Virat and Rohit are in the India squad this time, many believe they are in the sunset period of their international career, which may not last till the 2027 World Cup.

Head hopes to have a chat with Rohit during the series.

“It’s nice just watching from afar, as someone who plays the game in a similar way, and having played a lot against him (Rohit) in IPL and a lot of international cricket against him, I feel like he goes the right way about things... He plays the game in the right way,”

Head said in praise of the former India captain.

“But I’ve never really come in contact with him, haven’t had the opportunity to play with him anywhere.

“There might be an opportunity, but like I said, I think he’s going to play for a little bit longer and have the opportunity to play in India a few bits, so that opportunity may come,” Head added.