Markram’s 110 powers South Africa to record chase, levels series against India

Virat Kohli’s 53rd ODI century and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s maiden ton could not prevent South Africa from scripting a collective and spirited chase, as the visitors secured a four wicket win to level the series in the second ODI against India in Raipur on Wednesday.

Chasing a daunting 359, South Africa displayed remarkable composure and intent, anchored by Aiden Markram’s superb 110, Dewald Brevis’ brutal 54 off 34 balls with one four and five sixes, and Matthew Breetzke’s steady 68.

Their combined effort carried the Proteas over the line with four balls remaining in another resilient batting show.

India’s total of 358 for five was imposing but proved insufficient as heavy dew in the second half hampered the spinners and loose bowling from Prasidh Krishna (2 for 79) further dented their chances.

Prasidh had earlier broken a century stand for the second wicket by removing Temba Bavuma for 46, and later trapped Breetzke leg before.

Arshdeep Singh (2 for 54) dismissed the dangerous Marco Jansen for 2, but Corbin Bosch with 29 not out off 15 balls and Keshav Maharaj with 10 not out off 14 completed the chase.

Markram thrived on a flat surface under lights to bring up his maiden century against India and provided the top order heft that South Africa needed.

He lost Quinton de Kock early for 8 with Arshdeep striking in his first spell, but found a reliable partner in Bavuma as they added 101 for the second wicket.

Markram attacked regularly while Bavuma farmed the strike, piercing gaps with power and finesse and clearing the ropes with ease.

Heavy dew negated the impact of Indian spinners as the innings progressed.

Markram also survived a slice of luck when a powerful hit off Kuldeep Yadav slipped through Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hands at long on and went for six. He was on 53 at the time.

His innings ended when Harshit Rana produced a sharp off cutter but the breakthrough brought little relief for India as Brevis and Breetzke accelerated, adding 92 off the next 64 balls to put the visitors firmly ahead.

Brevis’ attacking fifty featured towering sixes while Breetzke compiled a composed 68 for his second consecutive half-century.

It was only the second instance of India losing an ODI after scoring more than 350. The first came against Australia in March 2019 when they posted 358 for 9 at Mohali but lost by four wickets.

Earlier, Kohli’s fluent 102 off 93 balls with seven fours and two sixes, Gaikwad’s 105 off 83 with 12 fours and two sixes, and KL Rahul’s unbeaten 66 off 43 powered India to a formidable total.

Kohli and Gaikwad reset the third wicket record for India against South Africa in ODIs with a 195 run stand that laid the perfect foundation for a late flourish.

Rahul, promoted to No 5 ahead of Washington Sundar who endured another failure, struck his second consecutive half-century to lift the finish.

Gaikwad, who had struggled in Ranchi in the middle order, looked far more assured as he matched Kohli stroke for stroke. Their rotation of strike was sharp, singles were turned into doubles seamlessly and at times it was difficult to separate their contributions as both pierced gaps with precision.

Gaikwad grew in confidence after a rough start to bring up a fine half-century and accelerated once past the mark.

Kohli, meanwhile, was at ease from the outset, beginning with a crisp pull over the ropes and never looking troubled as he marched to yet another record extending century in his illustrious ODI career.

The series decider will be played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.