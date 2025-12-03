Virat Kohli adds another milestone with 53rd ODI ton against South Africa in Raipur

Virat Kohli struck a record-extending 53rd ODI century as a three down India cruised against South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur today.

His effort came in a crucial phase of the innings after the hosts were asked to bat first by South Africa.

Virat Kohli scored 102 runs in 93 balls which included 45 singles, 7 fours and 2 sixes. The former India captain lost his wicket to Lungi Ngidi in the 40th over.

India made a shaky start after losing Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal with just 62 runs on the board. The early setbacks threatened to derail the innings, but Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad steadied the ship with a commanding partnership.

Gaikwad departed after scoring 105 runs, having stitched a solid 195 run stand for the third wicket with Kohli. Their partnership not only pulled India out of trouble but also set up a strong platform for the rest of the innings.

At the time of publishing this report, India had reached 294 for 5 in 42 overs, with KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.