Under Rohit Sharma's leadership, I have learned how to care for a player: Rishab Pant

Newly-appointed Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant has not only learned leadership skills from India captain Rohit Sharma but also from other senior players in the national team. As LSG embark on a new journey, they have placed their trust in Pant, known for his fearless batting and dynamic presence on the field.

Having made his debut under the Virat Kohli in 2017, Pant has also played alongside the inspirational Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"Yes, I've learned from a lot of captains, and a lot of my seniors because I feel you just don't have to only learn from your captain," said Pant after being named captain of the Lucknow franchise.

"There are a lot of senior players who have experience of the game, the way game is moving forward. There's a lot you can learn from all the seniors, not just the captain." Drawing inspiration from his experience under Rohit's leadership, Pant highlighted the importance of care and trust while captaining a side.

"It's difficult to be very specific. With Rohit bhai, I have learned how to care for a player. And I feel the same as a captain when I captain a side.

"I feel if you give confidence and trust to a player, he will do things which you can't even imagine for you and for the team. And that's the kind of ideology we like to have." Pant, who became the most expensive player in the IPL history after LSG bought him for Rs 27-crore, outlined his vision for the team. "We'll back the players. We'll try to give them trust. We'll have a clear communication," said Pant, who has captained Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

In his comeback season last year, he led from the front to be DC's top-scorer with 446 runs but the franchise failed to make playoffs, finishing sixth A key aspect of Pant's leadership philosophy will be the 'never-say-die' attitude.

"One thing is that never say die attitude. You fight till the last ball and that is something I always emphasise on, performance will come and go," said Pant.

"But are you fighting enough? Are you giving you a 100% when you are on the field? And that is something you can control as an individual. Because, see, everyone gets tired.

"But, eventually, how far are you willing to take it? Are you willing to give that extra 20-30% for the team even though your body is not allowing. That's the kind of character we want in the team and that's the kind of culture we're looking to build forward." Pant, who began his IPL career under the leadership of Zaheer Khan in 2016, will also reunite with the former India pace spearhead who is now the LSG mentor, filing up the role vacated by India head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Pant has a lot to give to cricket: Zaheer

Zaheer hailed the progress of Pant's career and said the dynamic keeper-batter has a lot to give to the sport.

"To see you grow as a fine cricketer, through your ups and downs and growing into such a battter, such a cricketer, setting new standards, looking at the game differently, inspiring a new style of play is something, which is very very commendable.

"Together we have lots to achieve, and you personally have a lot to give to this beautiful game of cricket," said Zaheer.

