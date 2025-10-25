Two Australian women cricketers allegedly molested by biker in Indore; accused arrested

Two members of the Australian women’s cricket team, currently in India for the ICC Women’s World Cup, were allegedly molested in Indore on Thursday while walking from their hotel to a café.

The accused Aqeel Khan was arrested on Friday.

According to sources, the incident took place in the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning when the two players, staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel along with the rest of their squad, stepped out for a walk.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said a man on a motorcycle followed them and allegedly touched one of them inappropriately before fleeing the spot.

The cricketers immediately sent an SOS notification, following which security officers arrived at the location.

The team’s security manager, Danny Simmons, coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

Later that evening, Simmons lodged a complaint at the MIG police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and registered a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

A bystander had noted the motorcycle’s registration number, which helped police trace and arrest the accused.

“Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is ongoing,” said Raghuvanshi.

The incident has raised serious concerns over player safety, especially with a significant portion of the tournament still to be played.

