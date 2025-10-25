India openers thrive on 'calculate & complement' mantra to reach World Cup semis

The Indian women’s team’s batting didn’t quite fire on a regular basis in the World Cup leading to three consecutive defeats. But openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal have forged a useful partnership even though the middle order fumbled quite often.

On Thursday the openers’ 212-run stand laid the foundation for the win against New Zealand which sealed their semi-final berth. More importantly, both Mandhana and Rawal struck centuries which will put them in good stead ahead of the tougher battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has been less than a year since they joined forces and it was their seventh century stand and fifth in 2025.

The Indian innings has often faltered despite good starts provided by the duo. Against Australia, Mandhana and Rawal laid a 155-run opening stand, only for the innings to collapse after Mandhana was dismissed for 80. India were bundled out for 330 with seven balls left in their innings and they lost the match.

Rawal said the partnership has blossomed because of the great understanding between them.

“The conversations are pretty simple. She lets me do what I do best and I do not interfere in whatever she does best,” Rawal told the media after the match.

“The whole conversation that happens when we are batting is the calculation part... how much to get in order to set up a big total and when we are chasing how to break down (the chase) into fewer parts so that we can chase it easily.

“She is pretty good with calculations and I like to chip in with whatever she has to say to me. I think it is both ways, so we like to keep it pretty simple,” said Rawal.

Mandhana also spoke on similar lines while looking back at her innings of 109 on Thursday. “I like pace more than spin for sure. I like to dominate pace,” Mandhana said. “But it was an important game. There were a few nerves in there for the first three-four overs. We were trying to give a good start. I saw the scoreboard and there were three-five odd runs. I was like, ‘okay, we can’t do that.’ Then I said (to myself), just back yourself and try and play the ball.”

Rawal said she struggled initially to connect the ball but she kept her composure. “Initially, yes. There was a bit of struggle. I was not able to middle the ball as well as I could do in the previous matches. But I am very happy with the way I kept my nerve. I just focused on everything that came my way,” she said.

“Regarding the strike rate, there are certain templates that I like to play on. I have had a lot of discussion with the coaches... on how I can progress with my game (or) what should be my contribution to the team. On that front, I just try to contribute whatever is best for the team,” Rawal said.