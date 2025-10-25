Bengal eye 'A' game to tame Gujarat after victory against Uttarakhand in Ranji Trophy opener

Bengal have had the kind of start they wanted in this Ranji Trophy. But tougher challenges lie ahead.

Although there were a few concerns, especially batting-wise, Bengal still manag­ed to pocket six points against Uttarakhand last week to get their campaign underway with a victory. But that’s past. On Saturday, at Eden Gardens, a fresh task awaits them against a gritty Gujarat side.

Bengal’s shaky batting did allow Uttarkhand to have their moments in the previous game, especially when the hosts were down to 94/4 in the first innings in reply to the latter’s 213.

Thereafter, on Day III, with the pitch not providing much assistance, Bengal’s bowlers could take only two Uttarakhand wickets before Mohammed Shami, Ishan Porel and Akash Deep delivered on the final day to trigger the visitors’ collapse.

Against a team like Gujarat, who finished with three points in their opener versus Assam in Ahmedabad, if Bengal lose momentum, they might have to pay heavily. However, Shami’s current form, particularly after his seven-wicket match haul in the last game, and the addition of spinner all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed certainly add to Bengal’s confidence.

“The Uttarakhand game is past, and we are focused on Gujarat now. They are a settled, disciplined unit, so we have to bring out our A-game,” Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran said after Friday’s training session.

“But yes, the way Shami bowled (versus Uttarakhand) does instil greater confidence. Usually, people bowl those many overs in a Test, but Shami did so in a four-day game. So, there shouldn’t be any doubts over his fitness,” Easwaran stressed.

The Eden pitch had left the Bengal camp upset last week because of its slowness. This time, a different wicket will be in use and may have a little more carry, Easwaran stated.

The combination for Bengal may remain the same as they are likely to continue with Porel, Akash and Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal alongside Shami, while Shahbaz looks set to replace Vishal Bhati.

Akash Deep at Eden Gardens on the eve of Bengal's Ranji match against Gujarat. Picture by CAB Media

After the Gujarat game, Easwaran and Akash are scheduled to join the India A squad for the second multi-day game against South Africa in Bengaluru, beginning on November 6. For Easwaran, though, the India A game isn’t on his mind at present.

“At the moment, I’m only thinking about contributing for Bengal and helping the team win this game,” the skipper said.

Match starts: 9am