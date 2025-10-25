Ravi Bishnoi doesn't mind hurdles on return route, eyes T20 World Cup comeback

The consistency shown by Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel is making it increasingly tougher for Ravi Bishnoi to make his way back into India’s T20I scheme of things. But the leg-spinner hasn’t given up and remains optimistic of returning to the team for next year’s T20 World Cup.

“I’m just looking at grabbing whatever opportunities that are there ahead of me. The (T20) World Cup will happen in India this time, so it’s a good opportunity to set things up for myself and be in the reckoning… Can’t be anything better if I can get into the team and then we go on to win the Cup,” Bishnoi, who plays for Gujarat now, said at Eden Gardens on Friday, the eve of his team’s Ranji Trophy game against Bengal. He used to represent Rajasthan earlier.

“So, my mindset is such that I have to make use of all the moments and ensure things don’t slip thereafter.”

With 61 wickets from 42 T20I appearances, the clash against England at the Wankhede earlier in February was Bishnoi’s last India appearance yet. The IPL, thereafter, didn’t go too well for the 25-year-old, who wasn’t considered for the Asia Cup either.

The scenario does appear difficult for Bishnoi, though he isn’t overawed by the competitive environment in the current Indian spin department. “It’s a good, healthy competition among the spinners, which also shows Indian cricket is moving in the right direction,” Bishnoi stated.

“It’s always good to compete with these guys, and even if they are doing well for India, I’ll still try to make my place in the team,” he emphasised.

Variations certainly matter, but Bishnoi seems more in favour of making the best use of his current skillset. “I’m working on what I have at present and will try to do my best with them. It depends on how best you can make use of the skills that are at your disposal,” he said.

One may view him as a T20 specialist, but Bishnoi is conscious of attaining success in red-ball cricket as well. His first-class figures (28 wickets from 10 games) aren’t great yet, but he stays hopeful of a Test debut at some point in time. “The ultimate goal of every cricketer is to play Test cricket. That’s my goal as well. So, whenever I get an opportunity to play a Ranji game, I make sure I don’t miss it.”

For now, he is banking on the Eden pitch, which he believes is “always supportive for bowlers.”