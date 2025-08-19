Top IPL run-getters face Asia Cup snub as Gambhir eyes settled T20 squad

Only one among the top-five Indian run-getters in IPL 2025 could eventually make the squad for the Asia Cup T20 meet.

Sai Sudharsan (759) was the Orange Cap holder, followed by Suryakumar Yadav (717), Virat Kohli (657), Shubman Gill (650) and Shreyas Iyer (604).

While Kohli has retired from T20Is, only regular captain Surya looks certain to make the grade. Head coach Gautam Gambhir's stress on having a settled look to the combination and preference for multi-faceted players has made the task of the performers difficult.

The last T20I series was against England at home and the selectors had already zeroed in on the core group by then. One significant change from the last series would have to be Mohammed Shami, who had been picked to test his fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy.

The continuity aspect gives Rinku Singh and Shivam Dube a fair chance to retain their places without having made significant contributions in the last edition of the IPL.

Riyan Parag too remains in the reckoning because of his daredevilry with the bat and ability to provide breakthroughs with his off-spin. But the lack of consistency could prove to be his bane.

Even KL Rahul's transformed approach for Delhi Capitals has failed to enthuse the team management. Samson remains the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, though Rahul had stamped his class in the pre-Gambhir era.

The dearth of openings in the middle-order is being cited as the reason for omitting the likes of Rahul or Shreyas Iyer. There is perhaps no better option than Shreyas, who can dictate terms in the middle overs and also finish matches. Shreyas's new-found swagger often makes him intimidating on the field.

But the preference for all-rounders could ruin his chances unless a 17-member squad is chosen.

Purple Cap holder Prasidh Krishna too is in doubt, having not been in the mix of Gambhir's T20 gameplan. If an additional pacer is chosen, Harshit Rana enjoys an advantage over the specialist pacer.

Prasidh had been hugely successful in the IPL, getting 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans with his ability to generate pace and bounce on docile wickets. However, whether such traits could be of help on the UAE pitches is a matter of concern.

With the T20 World Cup slated early next year, India will look to identify the select band of players who could help them achieve success and retain the title. Any failure could prompt the selectors and team management to take steps to plug the loopholes.