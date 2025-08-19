Shubman Gill’s T20 return bid puts selectors in a spot ahead of Asia Cup

A call from Shubman Gill to the men who matter in Indian cricket threatened to change the course of selection for the Asia Cup T20 side.

The Test captain, who had just played a key role in their 2-2 series draw in England with a record 754 runs in nine innings, informed that he was available for selection to the T20I side. The team was riding a high following his superlative effort, both in terms of his batting and leadership, and there was no way his wishes could be ignored.

Gill hasn't played a T20I for more than a year but finished as the fourth-highest run getter in IPL 2025 with 650 in 15 matches at a strike-rate of 155.87.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel was confronted with a challenge since it's never easy to dismiss the claims of someone as successful as Gill. However, with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson having done well at the top, the selectors are unlikely to change the tried and tested opening pair.

Sources revealed that several rounds of informal discussions between head coach Gautam Gambhir and the selectors have resulted in the conclusion that it would be prudent not to mix formats and rely on those who have been dubbed as T20 specialists.

The Telegraph had reported on August 10 that the selection committee was in a dilemma over including Gill in the T20I squad.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will sit with the selectors and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai on Tuesday to decide on the chosen XV. There is talk that two more additional players may be taken to Dubai. The Asia Cup is from September 9 to 28.

The current crop of players haven't lost a single series since the last World Cup in the US and the Caribbean, having won in varying conditions, exhibiting an exciting, high-risk and aggressive brand of cricket. India have won 13 of the 15 matches since Gambhir took over as head coach.

The selectors have so far shown restraint in developing multi-format players with the exception of a few. Gambhir has always stressed on continuity and giving every player a fair run before wielding the axe.

Samson has already established himself as the first-choice wicketkeeper in T20Is with three centuries in 14 innings, while Sharma is the top-ranked batter in the shortest format.

Surya and Tilak Varma have confirmed their places in the batting order and it would be tough to accommodate Gill in the circumstances. The selectors don't want a situation where Gill has to sit out of the playing XI after being included in the squad.

If a reserve opener is to be taken, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks certain to make the cut since he has been part of the squad.

The same can't be said of Rinku Singh or Shreyas Iyer. As Punjab Kings captain, Shreyas had staged a dramatic turnaround in their fortunes, but the abundance of rich talents available could make his task of breaking into the 15-member side improbable.

If the team management decides on a second wicketkeeper, Jitesh Sharma will enjoy a head start.

Jasprit Bumrah's presence after confirming his fitness to the selectors will strengthen the bowling. Mohammed Siraj though will not be so lucky, his exploits in England Test series notwithstanding.

While Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh form a potent new-ball combination, it could be a choice between Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana for the third seamer's slot. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the other pace bowling option in the squad.

Given India’s preference for multi-faceted players and the spinner-friendly conditions in the UAE, it would be no surprise if Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, vice-captain Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav are all included the squad.

Even opener Abhishek Sharma has been successful with the ball. That adds variety and depth to the attack.