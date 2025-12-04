Backed by greats and driven by form, Ro-Ko push to decide their future on terms they set

There is growing speculation around the futures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but two of India’s fiercest cricketing voices believe the conversation is both premature and, in some ways, disrespectful.

Harbhajan Singh, never one to hold back, finds it “unfortunate” that the careers of two modern giants are being debated by “people who have not achieved much”.

At 38 and 37 respectively, Rohit and Kohli are now ODI specialists and often placed under the microscope in discussions about India’s long-term planning, particularly with the shrinking ODI calendar and the 2027 World Cup still more than a year away.

Yet both players have hinted that they are not done fighting. Their recent numbers underline that belief. Kohli has blasted back-to-back hundreds against South Africa at home, while Rohit has peeled off a polished 121 not out among two other fifties in his past four innings.

Harbhajan, part of the commentary team for DP World ILT20 Season 4, says the pair are still setting benchmarks rather than fading away.

“They have always been great players for India. They are going very strong and are setting the example for the younger generation to follow,” he said. “Well done Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for showing what it takes to be a champion.”

The former off-spinner believes both will not only continue but will arrive at the World Cup with intent and authority.

While Harbhajan focused on perception and longevity, Sunil Gavaskar highlighted the quality still on display. Kohli’s second successive century in Raipur did not surprise the former India captain; in fact, he saw it coming from the first ball.

“To be honest, at no point did it look like he wasn’t going to get a hundred,” Gavaskar said. “From the moment he hooked his first ball for six, the confidence from Ranchi was obvious. The hundred always seemed inevitable.”

Gavaskar reserved special praise for Kohli’s role in Ruturaj Gaikwad’s century, pointing to communication and guidance that built a 195-run partnership. “Sometimes, it’s about how you help your partner. It was wonderful to see,” he added.

India may still face tactical headaches. They have now lost 20 consecutive tosses, and dew continues to dictate match patterns at home. Their 0-2 recent series loss to South Africa in Tests also sparked concerns, particularly about pitch preparation. Harbhajan feels the surfaces need a rethink.

“We have to start playing on good tracks,” he said. “Our batsmen must get used to five-day cricket again. Playing only two-and-a-half-day Tests doesn’t help anyone.”

But on the question of India’s two most decorated active batters, both Harbhajan and Gavaskar share a clear stance: let the runs decide their future.

And right now, the runs remain loud.