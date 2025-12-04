Pakistan’s top players tied to BBL, selectors eye new names for Sri Lanka T20 series

The Pakistan Cricket Board is weighing the option of fielding several new faces in the T20 squad for the three match series in Sri Lanka scheduled from January 7 to 11.

Selectors are considering this route because the board had already issued No Objection Certificates to six frontline players to participate in Australia’s Big Bash League, which runs from December 14 to the end of January, before announcing the Dambulla series this week.

This season marks the first time such a large group of Pakistani cricketers are featuring in the BBL.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Muhammad Rizwan are making their debut appearances in the tournament while Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan are also part of the league.

Except for Rizwan, who has not been selected in the national T20 squad since December 2024, the remaining five are either currently representing Pakistan in the format or are expected to do so.

Cricket Australia had clarified prior to signing the Pakistani players that they were required to be available for the full BBL season.

"The understanding between CA and PCB was that Pakistan didn't have any international commitments in December and until the last week of January the players could play in the entire Big Bash event. But the situation has changed now," a reliable source said.

He said now either the PCB would have to hold another round of talks with CA or go with the selectors who are happy to give the bench strength the chance to play the series in Sri Lanka.

Several cricket boards have earlier expressed concern over Pakistani players being recalled mid season for national duty or training camps.

The PCB has also granted permission to Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz and Naseem Shah to take part in the Emirates league, which concludes before the team travels to Sri Lanka.