Test of Team India's T20 expertise: No room for slip-ups in countdown to World Cup next month

India’s record in T20Is is enviable. They are yet to lose a series since their 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. That bit of statistics will be put to test by a gritty New Zealand, days after their conquest of their hosts in the ODIs.

One may argue the formats are different, but then the wounds on Team India’s mindset are so fresh that one fears that it might haunt them in the five-match T20I series, which begins in Nagpur on Wednesday.

The tougher part of the challenge is the fact that with the T20 World Cup not many days away, India simply can’t afford a slip-up that will significantly hurt their psyche going into the mega event.

But the Suryakumar Yadav-led side will take confidence from their impeccable record in the shortest format of the game. The Asia Cup crown aside, India have beaten South Africa twice in T20Is, both away (in late 2024) and at home, and also won a series in Australia late last year.

India’s current T20I side is a well-oiled unit with almost all bases covered. Having said that, the challenge posed by Mitchell Santner’s team is a tricky one. The current

New Zealanders are a competitive unit, with discipline and consistency being their biggest strengths.

Besides, India will be without Tilak Varma, a vital cog in their batting line-up, for the first three matches as he is yet to be 100 per cent fit following an abdominal injury. In Tilak’s absence, Shreyas Iyer looks most likely to be included in the XI. But for the No. 3 slot, the in-form Ishan Kishan gets the nod ahead of Shreyas, skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Tuesday, the eve of the first T20I.

“Ishan will bat at No. 3 because he is a part of our T20 World Cup team and he was picked in the squad first. So, it’s our responsibility to give him a chance,” Surya, set for his 100th T20I appearance, said.

“He hasn’t played for India for the past one-and-a-half years and in the meantime, consistently performed in domestic cricket.”

This T20I series will give some much-needed game time to senior quick Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, who were all rested from the ODIs. Going into the World Cup, the trio will be getting a chance to further sharpen their skills.

Also important will be the roles of spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav. Varun is regarded as India trump card, a game-changer. He would like to retain the ‘mystery’ tag as a bowler. Kuldeep will be eager to find rhythm after an off-colour ODI outing.