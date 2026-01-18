Talks fail as BCB sticks to its demands: ICC unlikely to relocate matches

The International Cricket Council is unlikely to give in to the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s demand for relocating their matches to Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup after discussions between the two parties failed to break the deadlock in Dhaka on Saturday.

The BCB has been refusing to play in India citing security issues.

The ICC and BCB representatives met at a Dhaka hotel but failed to resolve

the issue. The BCB later issued a statement saying they will “continue engaging

in constructive dialogue on this matter”.

The tournament begins on February 7.

Andrew Ephgrave, general manager, ICC’s Anti-Corruption Integrity Unit, was present in Dhaka. Gaurav Saxena, general manager, Events and Corporate Communications, was unable to attend in person as his visa was delayed and so joined the meeting virtually.

It is understood that the BCB insisted that they should replace Ireland in Group C so that they can play all their matches in Sri Lanka.

Sources in Cricket Ireland told The Telegraph that they have received “definite assurances” from the world governing body that their matches won’t be moved from the original schedule.

Ireland will meet Sri Lanka, Australia and Oman in Colombo, while their last group match against Zimbabwe is in Kandy. Bangladesh, placed in Group B, are to play three of their matches at Eden Gardens and one in Mumbai.

The BCB was represented at the meeting, among others, by its president Aminul Islam, besides government representatives who were briefed about the ICC’s independent security assessment report and the measures being taken to safeguard their interests in India.

“During the discussions, the BCB reiterated its formal request to the ICC to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka,” a BCB statement said. “The Board also shared the Bangladesh government’s views and concerns on safety and security of the team, Bangladeshi fans, media and other stakeholders.

“The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed.”

ICC’s independent security assessment shared with the BCB’s security unit has pointed “low to moderate risks” in some venues in India and “low to nil” in others. This is considered a standard categorisation around the world and does not constitute sufficient reason to move matches.

The BCB refused to play in India following Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision

to release Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the BCCI that cited

“recent developments” in the country.