T20 Tilak is on course to ace longer formats

Tilak Varma has established himself in the T20 format. He has a variety of shots, has the muscles to hit them big and is consistent as well. But none of that is his biggest strength as a cricketer. It’s his ability to construct his innings in a very un-T20ish style that makes him stand tall in the slam-bang crowd.

It is such composure that gives Tilak a great chance to break free of the T20 mould and carve out a career for himself in the other formats as well.

Tilak’s unbeaten 53-ball 69 in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai last month was an exhibition of his temperament. Chasing 147, India were two down with just 10 runs in the third over when Tilak walked out to bat. India soon slumped to 20/3 after four overs. But Tilak remained unfazed, braved the challenges and helped his team successfully chase the target. That innings spoke volumes of Tilak’s steely nerves.

Another important facet of Tilak’s game is his ability to anticipate what the bowlers may throw at him, which is another requirement to succeed in all formats.

The Hyderabad-based batsman has established himself as an integral part of India’s T20I team, being a stabiliser of the middle order. Given how he has been progressing, it may not be too long before he breaks into India’s ODI squad as a middle-order batsman.

There’s absolutely no guarantee over whether former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be picked in the 50-over format after India’s three-ODI series in Australia later this month. If they aren’t, the scenario could be even more ideal for the likes of Tilak, who will have a fair possibility of being chosen for the ODIs against South Africa and New Zealand at home, which are lined up after the Australia series.

It’s not that Tilak hasn’t played ODI cricket. He has had four one-day appearances, scoring one half-century (52) and averaging 22.66. But in one of the recent ‘A’ matches against Australia A in Kanpur, Tilak, going in at No.3, hit a 94 to pull India A to 246 after they were reeling at 17/3 in the sixth over and 184/8 in the 35th. He was the last wicket to fall. Thriving in adversity has become a habit for Tilak, irrespective of the format.

“Tilak is a player who has always been eager to establish himself as an all-format cricketer. What drives him is his hunger to see himself play in all three formats. He was quite eager to play the Ranji Trophy last season, but had to miss because of international commitments.

“The phase he’s going through at the moment, there’s a good possibility of his selection in the ODI team too,” Vineet Saxena, who was Hyderabad’s coach last domestic season, told The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Saxena, at present heading Rajasthan women’s cricket, added: “Even in the practice sessions, Tilak focuses a lot on visualisation. He visualises situations and trains accordingly. And that helps a lot.

“Last season, when Venkatesh Prasad (former India pacer) had come in as a consultant for Hyderabad cricket, we had a (50-over) practice game before the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tilak scored 80-odd in that match in challenging batting conditions, which was another reflection of his preparation at the nets.

“He is keen on evolving as a batter, which is also why he played in a few county games in England for Hampshire.”

Tilak is on the right road. Greater success, one feels, lies ahead.